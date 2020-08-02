Corona shadow over celebrations

For the first time in several years, people wishing to utilize the Rakhi envelop service would have to return disappointed as the General Post Office (GPO) is running short of envelopes.

"Though the service is in place for over a decade, but this time due to the pandemic there is no special designated rakhi service. It is just like any other ordinary envelop service. The only thing that discerns it from other is the design of the cover that ratchet up the spirit of Rakhi festivities," K.Jayaraju, Chief Postmaster, GPO, Abids.

Rakhi Greeting Cards, he said, introduced in the year 2004 and later in the year 2013 'Rakhi Envelop' service was also introduced. But this year we are running short of such Rakhi envelops given the chaotic situation that equally hit all the services under government domain.

As per conservative estimates, there are 5,000 post offices in Telangana. Out of 320 post offices in Hyderabad, that include head post office and sub post office at GPO, 180 exist in the city while the remaining 140 are operational in suburbs as branch post offices.

Private courier service in the country are seizing the opportunity. India Post is especially designed for sending Rakhi envelope through wire. People can send it through speed post and can track the parcel through web link. Parcel delivery would be reciprocated with an SMS if one can avail SMS service.

However, in other states the department is offering specially designed colorful and waterproof rakhi envelopes at GPOs and all major post offices.Special stickers, he said, have been used to attach the rakhi envelopes so that no glue is required to use.

These rakhi envelopes cost only ten rupees, which is in addition to the postage fee. Rakhis to 35 foreign countries can only be sent through speed post.