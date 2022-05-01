Industry Conclave organised by IIAD

Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) organised the Industry Conclave 2022 at its New Delhi campus recently. The conclave's theme for this year was, 'Disruption and Opportunities', explored the challenges and new avenues that have risen in the design industry owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Professionals from renowned fashion brands and interior design firms along with academicians and alumni from IIAD participated in the conclave. They interacted with the current students of Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management and Interior Architecture and Design on the broad theme of "Disruption and Opportunities".

Students asked the fashion industry professionals varied questions on sustainability, green marketing, the rise of athleisure wear, Metaverse, global certification in the fashion industry.

"The students were very enthusiastic. They were very keen to know and learn what the industry experience is. The kind of questions posed were very interesting and I think based on that there is a huge potential," said Mrinal Jain, Head of Design, Asmara International

Interior architecture students were interested in knowing more about the disparities between the architectural/interior design is practised post the pandemic, the use of biodegradable materials, leveraging lightning speed algorithms to create complex structures and 3D models.