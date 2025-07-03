HCLTech and Equinor expand digital collaboration

HCLTech, a global technology leader, and Equinor, Europe's largest energy supplier and a pioneer in renewables and low-carbon solutions, have expanded their IT collaboration to support the next phase of Equinor’s digital transformation. This expanded relationship will cover Equinor’s IT landscape across several key strategic areas.

HCLTech will support Equinor as it accelerates its digital transformation by:

Accelerating its cloud migration and standardizing services across operations

Enhancing its cyber resilience and network performance

Improving workplace experience through automation

Enabling advanced user experiences with technologies like augmented reality (AR)

"We’re pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Equinor," said Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCLTech. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.”