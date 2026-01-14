HCLTech doubles down on India as a strategic growth market

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the elevation of company veteran Sandeep Saxena to Chief Growth Officer – Growth Markets 2, to lead India and other key markets, including the Middle East and Africa.

The appointment is part of HCLTech’s strategy to sharpen its focus, in particular, on the India region. Sandeep will be based in Mumbai, India and report to the CEO & Managing Director, C Vijayakumar.

Commenting on the appointment, C Vijayakumar said, “HCLTech has played a defining role in shaping India’s technology growth story through sustained innovation and global leadership. As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India presents a significant opportunity, and we will bring our global scale, deep expertise and full-stack capabilities to help enterprises harness next-generation technologies and accelerate growth. We are equally committed to advancing the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat and Digital India vision, driving public sector digital transformation and building globally relevant intellectual property from India.”

“I am honored to spearhead HCLTech’s growth agenda across strategic markets, including India,” said Sandeep Saxena. “Our unwavering focus will be on driving client relevance through innovative, future-ready solutions that deliver measurable and transformative impact in the real world.”