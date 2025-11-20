HCLTech opens office in Calgary, expanding its presence in Canada

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the opening of its office in Calgary, Alberta, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Invest Alberta to advance technology collaboration and innovation in the province. The expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to growth in Alberta and across Canada.

Located at The Ampersand, one of downtown Calgary’s premier office complexes, the new facility is designed as a collaboration-first environment and will serve as a client co- innovation and delivery center. The space enables HCLTech to work closely with clients and ecosystem partners to drive innovation, inspire creativity and deliver transformative technology solutions across industries. HCLTech operates delivery and innovation centers in Mississauga, Moncton and Vancouver, supporting more than 50 major Canadian enterprises.

HCLTech is inaugurating the new office today at its Annual Year-End Reception in Calgary, where clients, partners and industry leaders are joining HCLTech executive leadership to mark this milestone. The office reflects HCLTech’s long-term vision to create local jobs, contribute to Alberta’s economy and strengthen Canada’s technology ecosystem. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Invest Alberta to deepen its presence in the province and collaborate with local enterprises, educational institutions and government stakeholders.

“This is the fifth Indian IT company that IAC has helped land in Calgary. We are very proud of this milestone, as it demonstrates Alberta’s growing appeal in the global tech sector. We celebrate this achievement, the result of collaboration and true teamwork,” said Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta.

“The opening of our Calgary office marks an important step in expanding our presence in Western Canada and advancing the digital transformation journeys of our clients,” said Dave Chopra, Executive Vice President and Canada Country Head, HCLTech. “As we deepen our collaboration with Invest Alberta and accelerate our focus on AI, cybersecurity and data, we

see tremendous opportunity to co-innovate with the region’s growing technology community.”