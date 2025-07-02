  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

HDB Financial Services Lists at 13% Premium in India’s Largest IPO of 2025

HDB Financial Services Lists at 13% Premium in India’s Largest IPO of 2025
x

HDB Financial Services Lists at 13% Premium in India’s Largest IPO of 2025

Highlights

HDB Financial Services, backed by HDFC Bank, made a strong debut on the stock market at ₹835 per share, a 13% premium over its IPO price.

HDB Financial Services, a part of HDFC Bank, started trading on the stock market today with a strong opening. The stock was listed at ₹835 per share, which is 13% higher than its IPO price of ₹740. This makes it the biggest IPO in India so far this year and has gained a lot of interest from investors.

At this price, HDB has a one-year forward price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.4x. This number is used to compare the stock's price with the company’s actual value. It means:

  • Lower than well-known companies like Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment, which are more expensive compared to their book value.
  • Higher than Shriram Finance, which trades at a P/B ratio of 2x.

This places HDB in a mid-range valuation among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick