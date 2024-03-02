  • Menu
Health On Us enters care services segment

Health On Us enters care services segment
City-based Health On Us Technology Private Limited launched affordable nursing and physiotherapy services which would be offered at homes as well as...

City-based Health On Us Technology Private Limited launched affordable nursing and physiotherapy services which would be offered at homes as well as at its transition healthcare centre here.Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan inaugurated these services in Hyderabad on Sunday. “People can use our mobile app for availing the best nursing, physiotherapy services at reasonable prices at their homes or in our transition care centres,” saidLingamaneni Ramesh, Chairman, Health on Us. The company, which invested Rs 50 crore so far, established a transition care centre at Madhapur in the city.

