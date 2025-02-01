Live
Here is response of Motilal Oswal MD on budget
Here is the quote from Mr Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
“The overall budget is managed with a fine balance between growth and fiscal prudence. The fiscal deficit is packed at 4.4% below the long-term target of 4.5%, which will be positive for the economy.
The budget has focused on key areas like rural farmers' low incomes, which will boost consumption both in the near term and long term and help revive economic growth. Overall, capex spending planned at 11.2 lakh crore is in line with market expectations. Focusing on MSME manufacturing will also be positive for several sectors.
The sectoral budget would be positive for consumption-driven sectors like FMCG, auto footwear, etc. She delivered six in the last over by reducing the income tax on the middle class.
I remain positive in the medium to long term.”