Here's How to Check Latest PF Interest Rates and Access Your Account Through SMS, Online, and Missed Call After EPFO Hikes Interest Rate for FY23

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a hike in the interest rate for deposits made to the employee's provident fund (EPF) for the year 2022-2023. In a crucial meeting held on Tuesday, the EPFO declared an interest rate of 8.15 percent for its approximately five crore subscribers. This comes after a reduction in the interest rate for the previous year to a four-decade low of 8.1% in March 2022, down from 8.5% in 2020-2021. EPFO's interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-2023 will now be sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval. Once approved, the interest rate will be credited to the accounts of over five crore EPFO users.

For those who want to check their EPF account balance, there are several options available. One can log in to the official EPFO website using their UAN number, password, and captcha code to view their e-passbook and member ID to see the total EPF balance in their account. Alternatively, they can use the UMANG app, where they need to click on the EPFO option, enter their UAN number and password, and click on the View Passbook option to check their EPF balance. Members registered on the UAN portal can also get their PF details by sending an SMS to 7738299899 or by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.