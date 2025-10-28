Heritage acquires 51% in Get-A-Way, makes a foray into dessert segment

Hyderabad: HeritageFoods Limited (HFL), one of India’s most trusted dairy brands, has announced the acquisition of a majority 51 per cent stake in Peanut Butter and Jelly Private Limited, the parent company of Get-A-Way—India’s pioneering guilt-free dessert brand known for its high-protein, no added sugar ice creams.

The acquisition, achieved through secondary buyouts from existing investors, marks Heritage Foods’ entry into the fast-growing, health-focused dessert category. The remaining 49 per cent stake will continue to be held by the original promoters, with Heritage retaining an option to acquire an additional 20 per cent by March 2026.

The deal is a key step in Heritage Foods’ Vision 2030 roadmap, aimed at expanding its footprint in the premium, functional, and health-oriented dairy and dessert segments. The company plans to leverage Get-A-Way’s innovation and consumer appeal to strengthen its portfolio in nutrition-forward indulgence. While Heritage will provide strategic direction, the brand’s founders will continue to manage day-to-day operations and lead future growth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited, said: “The acquisition of Get-A-Way aligns perfectly with our Vision 2030 of becoming the most admired dairy nutrition company. It combines our three decades of dairy expertise with Get-A-Way’s innovative product portfolio and strong Gen-Z connect. Together, we aim to redefine nutritious indulgence for the modern Indian consumer.”

Founded in 2018 and incorporated in 2022, Get-A-Way has quickly established itself as a leader in the health-focused dessert space, offering products made with whey protein and natural sugar alternatives. Its mission—to make guilt-free indulgence accessible without compromising taste—has resonated strongly with India’s new generation of health-conscious consumers.

Jash Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Get-A-Way, said: “Joining the Heritage Foods family is a transformative milestone. With Heritage’s scale, distribution, and strategic guidance, we are poised to expand nationwide while maintaining the innovation and quality that define our brand.”