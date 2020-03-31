Hero Group Donates 100 Crores To Prime Minister Relief Fund

Following the giant tech groups, many other companies are also coming forward to help the country by donating huge amounts. As Corona positive cases are increasing rapidly, Indian Government needs to arrange a lot of facilities to all the people to make them stay safe.

Countries like Italy and Spain are left with no chances as thousands of people are falling under the trap of this pandemic daily. So, to avoid this situation in India, we all need to stay safe at home.

To help the Government of India, Hero group has decided to donate this huge amount. In the official statement released by the company, half of the sum 50 crores will be transferred to PM Cares Fund and other half of the sum will be spent on relief efforts.

Well, these contributions by the companies definitely help the poor people in this health emergency.