Hero MotoCorp unveils festive campaign Shubh Muhurat Aaya, Hero Saath Laya

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has announced an innovative festive campaign that celebrates the auspicious beginning of festivities in India and embodies the country’s rich heritage and traditions.

‘Shubh Muhurat Aaya, Hero Saath Laya’ marks the third edition of Hero MotoCorp’s Grand Indian Festival of Trust (GIFT) offering customers an exciting opportunity to dial up the festive cheer by bringing home their favourite Hero MotoCorp products.

In an industry-first approach, Hero MotoCorp is introducing a ground-breaking Gen-AI campaign, ‘Shubh Muhurat Saathi,’ featuring youth icons and actors, Divyendu Sharma and Hansika Motwani. Through an exciting AI feature, the celebrities will feature in a personalised video messages to guide over two million customers through their purchase journey in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and many other languages.

Heightening the excitement further, Hero MotoCorp has launched two new Brand commercials with superstar Ram Charan helming Glamour OG and cricket icon Virat Kohli starring in the Xtreme commercial, showcasing the stylish Xtreme 125R and Xtreme 160R.

The Company is offering a basket of attractive festive offers that include -

Special exchange benefits at Hero MotoCorp’s Premia outlets

Interest rates as low as 4.99%

Low down payment of Rs. 1999

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp is offering special offers on its scooter range. Customers will enjoy exclusive benefits on the Destini Prime, Xoom Combat Edition, or Pleasure+ Xtec. With 77 lakh satisfied customers, Hero Scooters offer an unmatched experience, including a remarkable 5-year warranty – the first in India to provide this assurance of peace of mind and reliability.

Other benefits on purchasing a Hero scooter include -

Hero GoodLife benefits worth up to Rs. 7,777

Insurance for just Rs. 777

Roadside assistance for Rs. INR 77

7 complimentary services