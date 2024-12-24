Hero Motosports Team Rally Announces Squad For Dakar Rally 2025

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp, has revealed its team for the Dakar Rally 2025.

Following a historic podium finish at the 2024 edition, the team is gearing up for its ninth appearance at the world’s toughest race with a three-rider squad.

Representing the 8-year-young team will be their three Rally GP class riders – Nacho Cornejo, Sebastian Buhler, and the 2024 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) winner – Ross Branch. Returning to Saudi Arabia for the sixth consecutive year, the 2025 Dakar Rally is set to take place from January 3rd to 17th.

2024 was a milestone year for the 8-year young Team Hero MotoSports. At Dakar 2024, they bagged their first Dakar podium, securing a remarkable 2nd place overall finish. Of the 12 stages in the 2024 edition, team rider Ross Branch led the race from the top on 4 days, and stayed undeterred at the #2 spot on 8 days - eventually finishing 2nd overall. This feat made Hero MotoCorp the first Indian manufacturer team in history to make it to the Dakar podium.

Building on this momentum, reaching the peak of racing glory, and breaking records in just their 8th year of racing, Hero MotoCorp became the sixth manufacturer to win an FIM World Championship – once again a first for an Indian team. Factory rider Ross Branch became the FIM Rally-Raid World Champion of 2024 for the team.

For the Botswanan hero - Ross Branch - this will be the third Dakar outing with Hero MotoSports. Fondly known as the ‘Kalahari Ferrari’ and one of the top contenders for the Dakar title.

Sebastian Buhler, the young German living in Portugal, has shown a consistent performance this year marking his biggest achievement by securing his first FIM World Championship race podium at Rally Raid Portugal, where he finished 2nd overall. At the 2024 Dakar Rally, Buhler came quite close to winning his first Dakar Stage, and is eager to make the most of this year.

Nacho Cornejo, Hero MotoSports' latest recruit, gears up for his debut Dakar appearance with the team. The young Chilean rider boasts of an impressive Dakar record, including a 4th-place finish at Dakar 2020 and 9 Dakar stage wins. Cornejo's skills and team spirit were also instrumental in supporting Ross Branch at Rallye Du Maroc 2024, leading to his World Championship title victory.

The 47th Dakar Rally kicks off in Bisha, featuring a prologue and 12 stages spanning 7,700 kilometers across the vast desert. For the first time, five stages will have separate courses for FIM and FIA vehicles, covering 45% of the timed distance. The new challenges await the competitors, including the return of the 48-hour Chrono stage - a challenging two-day effort where competitors are forced to shut off their engines at sunset, and survive on their own in secluded areas set up in the middle of the desert.

Dakar 2025 will also be the opening race of the 4th edition of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC). Hero MotoSports is a Rally GP class participant at the W2RC 2025, and will attend its five rounds starting with the Dakar, followed by the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (Feb), South African Safari Rally (May), BP Ultimate Rally Raid in Portugal (Sept), and finally closing the season with the Rallye du Maroc (Oct).

Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "2024 has been an incredible year for us, full of milestones and achievements. Finishing second at Dakar — a first for any Indian manufacturer — and winning the 2024 World Championship have given us a new level of respect and recognition in motorsports. Looking ahead to Dakar 2025, the challenge is bigger, the expectations are higher, but we come well prepared. The team is looking in peak shape and we are ready to face any challenge that comes on.”

“We are entering the 2025 season with a stronger than ever three-rider squad, and our Hero 450 Rally bikes are fine-tuned to conquer even the most grueling conditions. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners and fans around the world for their ongoing support. With their belief in us, we are super confident of delivering a thrilling performance at Dakar 2025 and bring even more pride into the Hero MotoSports family.”