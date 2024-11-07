Himasai Fabrics Opens New Showroom In Uppal

Hyderabad: Himasai Fabrics, a renowned name in the textile industry for two decades, has expanded its presence with the launch of its second showroom in Uppal.

Glamorous Inauguration

The new showroom was inaugurated by Tollywood's young sensations Sreehanumntu, Soniya Singh, and Jessi, along with Boduppal Mayor Tothakura Ajay Kumar Yadav. The event drew a large crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the celebrities and explore the latest fashion offerings.

Unparalleled Collection

The showroom boasts an extensive range of dresses, sarees, and maggam work services catering to all age groups. From traditional to contemporary designs, Himasai Fabrics promises to meet the fashion needs of the entire family.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the inauguration, the showroom is offering attractive discounts of up to 20% on purchases. This limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity for customers to upgrade their wardrobes without burning a hole in their pockets.

Management's Promise

"We are thrilled to bring our signature collection to Uppal," said P. Santoshi and K. Santosh Reddy, management representatives. "Our commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. We look forward to serving the community.

Himasai Fabrics, Uppal main road, Hyderabad

Visit Himasai Fabrics' new showroom today and experience the ultimate shopping destination for fashion enthusiasts!