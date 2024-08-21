Hindustan Zinc and JNCASR Collaborate for New-Age Zinc-Based Battery Technologies

In a significant step towards advancing the future of energy storage, Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a premier institute sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This collaboration aims to develop new variants of zinc materials to propel the commercialization of zinc-based batteries.

The partnership between Hindustan Zinc and JNCASR marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of battery technologies, leveraging zinc's abundant resource availability, cost-effectiveness and sustainable practices. At present, lithium-ion batteries dominate the market but lithium availability, geographic concentration of mineral processing, and concerns around safety relating to combustion issues pose some key challenges to the advancement of sustainable energy solutions. Above all, lithium is far costlier (more than four times) compared to zinc which is much more affordable. Zinc-based batteries are better alternatives to lithium-based batteries mainly due to properties like long duration storage, cost-effectiveness, durability and proven safety track record.

Zinc-based primary batteries have long held a significant market share in India and globally. The stable chemistries offered by zinc have been in wide circulation since the 1800s. Recent advancements in rechargeable zinc-based batteries have opened up new avenues for innovation. These batteries have proven dependable and successful in the high-end defence sector (including aerospace and marine), renewable energy and critical infrastructure for data centres and 5G telecom, etc.

The indigenous development of zinc-based batteries will also lead to savings for the exchequer owing to the vast availability of resources within the country. Some of the widely recognized zinc-based battery chemistries include zinc-manganese, zinc-carbon, nickel-zinc and zinc-air. However, this collaboration will focus on the research and development of Zinc alloys as anodes for Zinc Ion and Zinc Air batteries, developing electrolytes for high-performance Zinc alloy anodes, and designing & developing chemical processes for recycling Zinc metal-based batteries.

Speaking on the occasion of MoU signing, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, "Zinc is integral to a low-carbon future and it presents itself as a safe, stable and sustainable alternative to lithium in the energy storage segment. At Hindustan Zinc, our climate action initiatives are focussed on aiding the ongoing global energy transition by advancing and exploring new applications of zinc in batteries. This collaboration demonstrates our crucial role in catering to the increasing demand for alternative energy solutions by being an active contributor of critical raw materials for the development of emerging clean technologies.”

By entering into research, Hindustan Zinc aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions, as zinc is crucial across the value chain of all critical industries like steel, renewable energy, battery storage solutions, electricals & electronic components and mobility. By developing next-generation zinc materials, the company aims to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. Prof. Premkumar Senguttuvan's team at JNCASR, renowned for their cutting-edge materials research, will work closely with Hindustan Zinc to pioneer solutions that enhance the performance and reliability of zinc-based batteries.

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is an autonomous institution under Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and a deemed to be university in Bangalore. Their mandate is to pursue and promote world-class research and training at the frontiers of Science and Engineering covering broad areas ranging from Materials to Genetics. It provides a vibrant academic ambience hosting more than 500 Researchers. Since its inception, JNCASR has generated over 350 patents and promoted establishment of a few startups based on indigenous inventions.

Adding his views, Prof. Sreenivas, Dean R&D of JNCASR said, “Prof. Premkumar Senguttuvan, brings extensive expertise in battery technology, with significant experience in lithium, sodium, and zinc-based systems. His research has leveraged the unique benefits of these elements for energy storage applications. Zinc’s widespread availability, minimal environmental impact, cost-effectiveness, and safety characteristics position it as a key player in advancing sustainable energy solutions. Prof. Senguttuvan’s proposed work in zinc-based battery technologies, in collaboration with Hindustan Zinc, holds the potential to make significant contributions to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

The world is witnessing a rapid evolution in the battery industry, driven by an essential need for sustainable energy storage solutions. The global energy storage market is on an upward trajectory, with projections of an annual growth of 21%, reaching 442 GWh by 2030 according to a recent Bloomberg NEF report.

The new partnership with JNCASR complements Hindustan Zinc's ongoing efforts in the battery storage space. Earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc signed an MoU with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a US-based company specializing in next-generation zinc battery technologies. This collaboration focuses on developing Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) batteries, which are poised to revolutionize energy storage with their high-power output, cost efficiency, and extended lifespan.