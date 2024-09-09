Hindustan Zinc kicks off inaugural Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon-Launches Event Poster and Race Day Jersey

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) has taken a monumental step in the fight against rural malnutrition by announcing the inaugural Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, scheduled for September 29, 2024. To mark this significant event, the company unveiled the official marathon poster, highlighting the breathtaking views of Udaipur, also known as Zinc City, and emphasizing the crucial theme of combating rural malnutrition through the noble cause of #RunForZeroHunger. The official race-day jersey, in a striking blue colour inspired by the serene Fateh Sagar Lake, was also revealed in the presence of Udaipur Collector Shri Arvind Poswal, Udaipur Inspector General of Police Shri Ajay Pal Lamba, Hindustan Zinc CEO and avid marathoner Shri Arun Misra, and founder of Anybody Can Run (ABCR) Dr. Manoj Soni.

The Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon by Hindustan Zinc is an official member of the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) and Distance Races, proudly holding AIMS certification. Dubbed India’s most beautiful marathon, it promises an exceptional experience as the route winds around the peaceful Fateh Sagar Lake and the majestic Aravalli ranges. Listed on the global running calendar, participants will experience Udaipur’s rich heritage, passing iconic landmarks such as the Maharana Pratap Smarak, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the revered Neemuch Mata Mandir hill. The marathon also celebrates the arrival of autumn, one of the most picturesque seasons in this enchanting city.

Adding to the event’s charm, a portrait of the marathon logo was created using over 1,400 Rubik’s cube pieces. The artwork was completed in a record time of 6 hours by Sumeet Dwibedy, an employee of Hindustan Zinc, whose work has been admired by well-known personalities at the national level. The event also featured world-renowned sand artist Sand Kaushik, who captivated the audience with a tale intertwining Udaipur’s rich history and the marathon’s mission. The official marathon poster and race-day jersey were launched through an exhibition, where attendees donned the calming blue colour, symbolizing the city’s iconic Fateh Sagar Lake.

Hindustan Zinc’s Chairperson, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, joined virtually and expressed her delight at the launch of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon. She emphasized the importance of addressing rural malnutrition and highlighted how marathons have the power to bring people together.

Throughout the course of the event, various dignitaries spoke about Udaipur’s heritage, the importance of running, and the crucial cause of combating rural malnutrition through zinc-nutrient rich food. The District Collector of Udaipur, Arvind Poswal, expressed his excitement for the event and remarked that a marathon was the only missing piece in Udaipur’s cultural ecosystem. He further added that this marathon is poised to elevate Udaipur’s status on an international level and offer runners a chance to participate in India’s most scenic route. The Inspector General of Police for Udaipur, Shri Ajay Pal Lamba, expressed his support for the event and conveyed that the launch of this marathon will put Udaipur on the world map. This marathon will make Udaipur more vibrant, and it is a big step in the city’s development. It will give everyone a chance to everyone to remain fit and move towards a fitter lifestyle.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Marathons are a wonderful way to unwind, relax, and discover stories at every turn. In my marathon experiences across the country, I’ve met incredible people and uncovered new facets of each city. The Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon will unite participants from around the world for the noble cause of eradicating rural malnutrition. Running through Udaipur’s rich cultural history, with the mission of combating rural malnutrition in our hearts, I am eager to run in Zinc City.”

Udaipur, with its more than 2,500-year legacy of zinc mining, proudly holds the title of Zinc City. Home to underground zinc mines and India’s first zinc smelter, the city’s cultural heritage and its pivotal role in the nation’s economic growth are integral to the marathon’s story. With categories including the half marathon (21 kilometres), Cool Run (10 kilometres), and Dream Run (5 kilometres), this event promises an unforgettable experience for runners, both professional and amateur, from around the world.

To register for the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon and be part of this inspiring journey, please visit the link: https://www.townscript.com/e/vedanta-zinc-city-half-marathon-2024