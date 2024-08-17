Hindustan Zinc receives 5-Star Rating from Indian Bureau of Mines for Sustainable Practices

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer has received the highest honour of the coveted 5-Star Rating from Indian Bureau of Mines. The company earned this recognition for its exemplary performance in implementation of Sustainable Development Framework during FY2022-23 basis the Star Rating System.

More than 1200 mines were evaluated by Indian Bureau of Mines during FY2022-23, and 68 were awarded with 5-star rating. Out of 68 mines across India, Hindustan Zinc’s Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd Mines were the only fully mechanized underground mines to receive the prestigious 5-Star Rating.

As an impact driven organization, Hindustan Zinc is committed to sustainable and inclusive growth, with implementing innovative techniques such as the Zero Liquid Discharge Plant, Dry Tailing Plant, and Sewage Treatment Plant in #ZincCity, thus conserving the environment. The company also employs groundwater recharge structures and aims to meet over 50% of its energy needs through green power, reducing emissions by 2.7 mn tCO2e. Battery electric vehicles and low-carbon fuel-based mobility solutions further enhance environmental sustainability.

Aligned with its overarching vision and Vedanta’s sustainability framework, the company strategically focuses on a two-pronged approach of mitigating and offsetting its carbon footprint. Hindustan Zinc recently announced a staggering 4% decrease in GHG (greenhouse gas) emission intensity in just 4 years, while increasing production each year. To mitigate its carbon footprint, Hindustan Zinc is increasing the quantum of renewable energy in its energy mix and improving its operational efficiency. For instance, its Pantnagar Metal Plant operates on 100% green power, and the company has signed a 450-MW renewable power delivery agreement (PDA) poised to mitigate around 2.7 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Additionally, the company has deployed battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in underground mines, initiated the deployment of 180 LNG Vehicles & EV trucks in logistics for inter-unit transport and finished goods transport, as a step towards reducing Scope-3 emissions by 25% by 2030. To offset its carbon footprint, Hindustan Zinc continues to conduct massive afforestation drives to create carbon sinks and had pledged to plant 1 million additional saplings by 2025 over the FY20 baseline, across its operational units as part of World Economic Forum’s 1 trillion trees movement.

Hindustan Zinc has adopted a multifocal strategy to ensure holistic community development in 7 thematic areas which includes Education projects like Nand Ghar and Shiksha Sambal, Sustainable Livelihood programs such as Samadhan and Zinc Kaushal, Women Empowerment initiatives like Sakhi, Community Asset Creation, Health, Water & Sanitation, Sports & Culture preservation, and Environment & Safety. Through these CSR initiatives, Hindustan Zinc impacts the lives of more than nearly 2 million people in over 3,600 villages, underscoring the company's commitment to community welfare and environmental protection.

The 5-Star Rating is a testament to Hindustan Zinc's unwavering commitment to sustainable mining practices, environmental conservation, and community development. The company's focus on environmental stewardship has set new benchmarks in the industry and has also been recognized as the world’s most sustainable metals & mining company as per S&P (Standard & Poor) Global. This award is a testimony to the company's dedication to adopting best practices in mining operations and its proactive approach to ensuring environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

The Indian Bureau of Mines’ (IBM) 5-Star Rating award is conferred after a rigorous evaluation process, assessing company initiatives under the Sustainable Development Framework (SDF). The IBM's star rating system is designed to recognize the efforts of mining companies that go above and beyond statutory compliance, focusing on sustainable development, efficient resource utilization, and community engagement. Basis the assessment, Hindustan Zinc’s Rampura Agucha and Sindersar Khurd mine were awarded the 5-Star Rating with a score of above 90% for demonstrating operational excellence and expertise in sustainable mining practices.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Further, Hindustan Zinc has also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.