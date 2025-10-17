Hitachi wins Red Dot top awards

Hitachi air conditioning design concepts won the Red Dot Design Concept Awards 2025, including Best of the Best award for airCloset” and Desgin Concept Award for “airHive”.

Rather than leaving HVAC idle between cycles, these award-winning concepts weave air conditioning into furniture and architectural features, keeping spaces functional and comfortable all year.

Red Dot Design Concept, “Best of the Best”: “airCloset” integrates air conditioning into vertical storage furniture for seamless room-wide comfort. Closets are large and tall, and they are usually fixed against a wall. These qualities make them ideal for housing an air-conditioning module. By integrating vertical vents on the side of the storage space, the air-conditioning module blends seamlessly into the furniture. For enhanced comfort, in cooling mode, air is released from the upper section of the vents, distributing cool air evenly throughout the room. In heating mode, warm air flows from the lower part, gently warming the space from the ground up.