Home registrations up 30% in Hyd during Sept

Hyderabad has recorded a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in property registrations with6,185 residential properties in September 2023,says the latest report from Knight Frank India. The total value of properties registered during the month has increased by 42 per cent YoY at Rs 3,378 crore which too has indicating a movement towards sale of more expensive homes.



The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

According to the report, the highest proportion of property registrations in Hyderabad during September 2023 was in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh, accounting for 51 per cent of the total registrations. The properties priced below Rs 25 lakh constituted 15 per cent of the total registration. The share of registrations with ticket-sizes of Rs 1 crore and above was 9 per cent, higher as compared with 8 per cent in the same month a year ago.

Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India said,“The Hyderabad housing market is currently undergoing a notable upswing, primarily driven by a surge indemand within the city. Notably, this demand is centred on the desire for improved residentialenvironments that offer contemporary housing communities with a wide range of amenities.”