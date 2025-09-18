Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared his vision for Viksit Bharat with HSBC Group Chairman, Mark Tucker and Group CEO, Georges Elhedery

HSBC Group Chairman Marl‹ Tucker and Group CEO Georges Elhedery met with Hon‘ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi in New Delhi this weel‹. The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to them and shared his vision for Viksit Bharat and outlined the roadmap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat as a cornerstone of the nation‘s progress.

The discussions highlighted India‘s transformative policy initiatives and HSBC‘s commitment to supporting the country‘s global integration. HSBC commended India‘s robust growth momentum and the Government‘s proactive efforts to "Bring the World to India and India to the World." The dialogue also highlighted HSBC‘s role in advancing India‘s ambitions, particularly through its support for key national initiatives such as GIFT City, Digital India, Mal‹e in India, and Startup India.

This engagement reaffirms HSBC‘s dedication to being a trusted partner in India‘s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, while fostering innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.