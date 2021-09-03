Honeyy Group launches 25 realty projects in AP, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Honeyy Group, one of the leading real estate companies with operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, on Friday launched 25 new residential real estate projects across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company also opened sixnew brancheson a single day on Friday in Andhra Pradesh, taking its branch network to over 17 branches in three States.

To be developed with an outlay of Rs 100 crore including the land cost, the new projects for which Bhoomi Pooja was simultaneously performed on Friday, comprise 357 apartments and 28 villas. Of the total 25 projects,the company is developing 13 projects with a total of 121 apartments in Hyderabad. In Andhra Pradesh, it is developing 12 projects with 236 apartments and 28 villas.

These projects in AP are spread across Visakhapatnam (4 projects), Kakinada (5 projects), Vijayawada (1), and Dwaraka Tirumala (2). The 28-villas project is coming up in Dwaraka Tirumala.

"Honeyy Group has been a household name for home-buying in South Indiasince 2016. Our forte is offering best quality homes at affordable prices. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors including the real estate sector. But we bounced back with a bang. The launch of 25 new projects on a single day on Friday across Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, is a testimony to our resilience," said Obul Reddy Mukka, Chairman and Managing Director, Honeyy Group.