Housing prices up 6% across 8 cities

New Delhi: Housing prices appreciated by 6 per cent across eight cities during July-September 2022, compared with the same quarter last year on rising rates of key construction materials, according to a joint report by Credai, Colliers India and Liases Foras.

Credai is the apex body for real estate developers in India, while Colliers India is a real estate consultant and Liases Foras is a data research firm. "Delhi NCR saw the highest increase in housing price across pan India at 14 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY). Golf Course Road saw the highest price rise of 21 per cent, followed by Ghaziabad," the joint report said. As per the data, the average housing prices in Kolkata rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 6,594 per square feet in the July-September period of this calendar year. Ahmedabad saw 11 per cent increase in average prices to Rs 6,077 per square feet, while Pune witnessed a 9 per cent rise in rates to Rs 8,013 per square feet. The average housing prices in Hyderabad were up 8 per cent to Rs 9,266 per square feet.

The rates appreciated 6 per cent in Bengaluru to Rs 8,035 per square feet. The housing prices remained stable in Chennai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Rs 7,222 per square feet and Rs 19,485 per square feet. "Since the beginning of 2022, housing prices have been on the rise on the back of increased demand seen since last year, paired with rise in input prices," the report said. Credai National President Harsh Vardhan Patodia said: "The real estate market across the country has witnessed a K-shaped recovery in terms of prices. The consumer sentiment has continued to stay robust as the pandemic reshaped the importance of owning a home rather than renting one." He expected sales to be northbound and the number of unsold inventories to decline as well.

"While there has been a rise in housing prices in line with the global inflationary trends, the market can expect the prices to continue to rise owing to robust demand," Patodia said.