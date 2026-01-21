How APCO is connecting India’s handloom weavers with customers nationwide through Amazon India

Amazon sellers are demonstrating how India’s startups can scale sustainably by combining traditional strengths with digital infrastructure. APCO is a strong example of this trend. Built with the purpose of supporting India’s handloom weavers, APCO was created to bring authentic, high-quality handloom products directly through Amazon to customers while ensuring fair market access and sustainable livelihoods for artisans.





During APCO’s early days, the challenge was clear. Despite exceptional craftsmanship, many skilled weavers lacked visibility, pricing power, and access to national markets due to their dependence on intermediaries. APCO set out to bridge this gap by creating a direct-to-customer model one that preserved authenticity, ensured consistent quality for customers, and delivered better economic outcomes for weaver communities.





Scaling beyond local markets with Amazon

APCO joined Amazon as a seller when the brand was ready to scale beyond physical stores and regional markets. At this stage, Amazon’s strong customer trust, nationwide reach, and robust digital infrastructure made it a natural choice. The marketplace enabled APCO to take traditional handloom products to customers across India at a critical point in its growth journey.

The onboarding experience on Amazon was structured and well-supported. Clear documentation, step-by-step guidance, and seller support made it easier to understand the marketplace. Product listing tools, image guidelines, and category-level templates helped standardise listings, while Amazon’s training resources enabled the team to quickly adapt to policies, tools, and performance metrics.





Driving efficiency and consistent growth

For a growing business, cost control and operational efficiency are essential. Amazon helped APCO simplify operations through integrated logistics, secure payment systems, and transparent fee structures. Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) significantly reduced the complexity of warehousing and shipping, allowing the team to plan inventory and pricing more effectively. Access to business reports and analytics helped avoid overstocking and supported data-led decision-making.





Operational challenges that once consumed time and resources were substantially reduced. Since joining Amazon, APCO has seen steady growth in both orders and revenue. The customer base has expanded from regional markets to multiple states across India, increasing brand visibility and driving repeat purchases. Products that were earlier available only in select locations are now reaching customers nationwide.





Focusing on craftsmanship and future growth

Amazon’s delivery network and digital infrastructure have supported APCO’s scaling journey by enabling reliable shipping, even to remote locations. Real-time order tracking, automated payments, and performance analytics allowed the brand to grow without heavy investments in its own logistics or technology systems. With operational aspects streamlined, APCO has been able to dedicate more time to innovation and product development, refining designs, expanding collections, and working more closely with weavers to enhance quality and sustainability.





Looking ahead, APCO plans to expand its product range, strengthen its brand presence, and reach international customers over the next 2–3 years. Amazon is expected to continue playing a key role by enabling access to a large customer base, offering cross-border selling opportunities, and providing data-driven insights to support long-term, sustainable growth.