Hyatt set to expand brand presence in Nepal with hyatt regency lumbini

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Veda Hospitality Private Limited, a part of the Golyan Group Limited, for Hyatt Regency Lumbini. The property will be the fourth Hyatt branded hotel in Nepal, reaffirming the significance of the market in Hyatt’s ambitious growth plans for Southwest Asia.

Revered as the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the serene and spiritually significant town of Lumbini stands as an unparalleled destination for tourists as it draws travelers from across the world to the sacred site. It also boasts an UNESCO World Heritage status, with Lumbini's vast gardens featuring historical treasures, including the Ashoka Pillar, diverse monasteries and international temples reflecting global Buddhist traditions and fostering cultural exchange.

Nestled on the banks of the scenic Dano River, the property will be conveniently located within a short driving distance from the highly visited pilgrimage destination, Mayadevi temple, as well as other major attractions. It will also be near the Gautam Buddha International Airport, the city of Butwal, and the Nepal–India border, providing global business and leisure travelers with seamless access. Hyatt Regency Lumbini is expected to open by 2028.

“Nepal continues to play a significant role in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Southwest Asia region, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Golyan Group Limited to bring international standards of hospitality to the province of Lumbini with the Hyatt Regency brand,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt. “The profound cultural and spiritual appeal of Lumbini, with its rich heritage, positions it as a compelling destination for travelers and locals alike. It also reaffirms Hyatt's commitment to thoughtfully expanding our brand footprint in destinations preferred by our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners.”

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Hyatt to debut the first ever Hyatt Regency branded hotel in Lumbini,” said Akshay Golyan, managing director, Golyan Group Limited.

“Our vision for Hyatt Regency Lumbini is to create a world-class destination that elevates the hospitality experience in Nepal while respecting and promoting the cultural heritage of Lumbini. We believe this hotel will become a landmark in the region and a key contributor to Nepal’s tourism industry.”

Designed to bring people together and foster a spirit of community, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts inspire guests to seek personal connections and professional collaboration. The upcoming property will be a blend of modern design and traditional Nepali warmth. Thoughtfully designed to complement the region’s cultural heritage, the hotel will be spread across 11 acres featuring 175 guest rooms, convenient dining options, events and meeting spaces, and a range of amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a wellness spa, an outdoor pool, and other entertainment facilities.

Hyatt’s current portfolio in India and Southwest Asia consists of 52 properties, 50 in India and two in Nepal, across nine brands including Andaz, Alila, Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt.

The term "Hyatt" is used in the release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
















