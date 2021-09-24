Hyd realty sees 34% growth: TREDA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad real estate sector has witnessed 34 per cent year-on-year growth in the sales volumes as per Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA).

Moderate climate and good livable conditions make the city a favourite destination to all home buyers, said TREDA President R Chalapathi Rao, here on Thursday while announcing the 11th TREDA Property Show. The three-day exhibition will begin on October 1 at HITEX, Hyderabad.

He said, "We couldn't organise the annual property show event last year as Covid has impacted us and brought everything to a standstill. Now, with the immunisation process picking up across the State, every industry and particularly the real estate industry is bouncing back to normal. All developers are coming under one roof to offer varied kinds of properties."

The economic activity in the State is gaining momentum and this is further boosting the real estate sector tremendously. The industry-friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by Telangana government led to significant developments and this indeed helped the real estate sector to be on a progressive track.

Rao further added, "The city scores high among the corporate world, thus becoming the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up operations in the country." As festive season is ahead, he urged prospective buyers to consider, plan and invest in RERA-registered projects only. It could not just benefit them in short-term but in long-term as well.

The event is being organised by 26-year old real estate body consisting of developers, builders and promoters as a one-stop destination for the buyers and sellers to interact and explore buying and selling options from a wide range of properties. Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offerings at the upcoming property show.

The real estate companies would be displaying their range of properties – apartments, villas, plots, farm lands worth Rs 25 lakh to Rs 20 crore suited to various classes of customers.

Well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Canara Bank will be offering their home loan products, while suppliers will display their latest products and services.