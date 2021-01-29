Hyderabad: Olectra-Evey Trans win 350 EV bus order

Hyderabad: Electric mobility leader Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for 350 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of the central government.

This order is for the supply of 350 electric buses on gross cost contract (GCC) / operating expenditure (OPEX) model basis for a period of 12 years.

Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses from Olectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of seven months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.

With these, total electric buses to be delivered by OGL against above and earlier orders are over 1,250 electric buses. These 350 buses order is a part of recently announced L-1 bidder.

Besides, Evey Trans Private Limited and Olectra Greentech Limited have been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidders for supply of 300 electric buses from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under FAME-II scheme of Central government.

The supply of the buses will be on gross cost contract (GCC) /operating expenditure (OPEX) model basis for a period of 12 years.

Once Letter of Award is received by the company for 300 buses, it shall procure these buses from Olectra Greentech Limited and deliver over a period of 12 months. The value of this tender is nearly Rs 570 crore

Olectra is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will grow to 650 buses, which is highest in the country. "We also feel honoured to operate ecofriendly buses in the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore.

These are the proud moments for OGL / EVEY Trans teams," said Sharat Chandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.