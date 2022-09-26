Hyderabad startup unveils smart calculator

Hyderabad: Tohands Pvt Ltd, a city-based startup,has introduced the world's first smart calculator device Tohands Smart Calculator. At a price of Rs 2,999, this easy to use device provides smart transaction tallying solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs).It helps the SMBs to track their in-store transactionsin a specific period through Tohands App on the mobile.

Theintelligent calculator spares the shopkeeper the hassle of jotting down all the income and expenses made during the day and presents an updated statement at the click of a button. The app,whichcomes with thedevice, is freemium and users can access the data of the last 90 days from it and download a few reports. A monthly subscription starting at Rs 99 enables data access and download of reports.

Tohands is supported by Startup India Seed fund and T-hub for developing the Smart Calculator and has raised through them Rs 50 lakhs till date.The new device was formally launched by the Chief Guest Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana at T- Hub Phase 2 here on Monday. M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub and Shanta Thoutam, CIO of TSIC also graced the occasion.

On the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said: "We know that the pace of digitalisation is enormous but we don't associate MSMEs owners, small traders as being very conversant with digital world. In fact these could be the last people to get into the digital bandwagon. Tohands Smart Calculator has potential of doing the basic accounting which a small trader or a SMB company owner will be at ease with." "From pricing point, it is very competitive. Happy that T-Hub startups are solving real world problems in a focused manner. While ideas of this kind are getting seeded in the T-Hub and the other incubators and accelerators that we have in the city, but it's just a matter of couple of months when T-Works will soon be the centre which will provide lot of encouragement for people who are into hardware," he added.