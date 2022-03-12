Hyderabad topped in newly-launched home sales in 2021: Anarock

Hyderabad: Newly-launched homes are back in demand after a prolonged period wherein the demand has picked up for ready-to-move-in units. While end-users continue to drive the housing market and ready or soon-to-be-completed homes are still in the highest demand, new launches are finding takers again. Latest Anarock Research data shows that out of the total 2.37 lakh homes sold in 2021 across the top seven cities in India, over 34 per cent were newly-launched units.

Hyderabad accounted for the maximum absorption share of new units among the top 7 cities. Of 25,410 units sold in 2021 in the city, nearly 55 per cent were newly launched during the year, significantly up from 28 per cent of 16,590 units in 2019.

In 2019, newly-launched units accounted for 26 per cent of2.61 lakh units sold across top seven States in India. The share of new units in total sales increased to 28 per cent in 2020 which witnessed sale of 1.38 lakh units

Anuj Puri, Chairman,Anarock Group, says: "Endusers with a preference for ready-to-move-in or almost-complete homes continue to rule the roost. However, the demand scale is shifting gradually. Among other things, the increased sales share of newly-launched homes heralds the revival of investor interest. This is significant as investors had more or less exited the residential real estate sector and were focusing on other asset classes in last three-four years".

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, of 76,400 units sold in 2021, about 26 per cent were newly-launched. In 2019, of 80,870 units sold, 23 per cent were newly-launched units.

In National Capital Region (NCR), of 40,050 units sold in 2021, approximately 30 per cent were launched in the same year. In 2019, of 46,920 units sold, the sales share of newlylaunched units was 22 per cent. In Chennai, of 12,530 units sold in 2021, newly-launched units accounted for a 34 per cent share - up from 28 per cent of 11,820 units sold in 2019.

In Kolkata, of 13,080 units sold in 2021, 34 per cent were newly-launched. In 2019, approximately 13,930 units were sold, of which 23 per cent sales were of newly-launched units.

In Bengaluru, of 33,080 units sold in 2021, the sale share of newly-launched units was 35 per cent, up from 27 per cent of 50,450 units in 2019.

In Pune, of 35,980 units sold in 2021, the share of newly-launched units was 39 per cent, up from 34 per cent of 40,790 units in 2019.