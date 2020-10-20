Hysea innovation summit on Nov 5

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) on Tuesday announced that the 28th edition of its annual Hysea summit, Hysea Innovation Summit 2020, will be held on November 5.

The event, which is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates from around the world, will take place in hybrid mode - virtual and physical. It will consist of a conference, product expo and annual industry award. The theme of this year's event is 'Surge ahead: win the new normal'.

Bharani K Aroll, president, Hysea, said: "Hysea Innovation Summit 2020 will provide exhibitors, delegates and attendees the most sought-after and unique opportunity to highlight their talent, innovations, ideate, and meet with prospective partners from across the country".

Hysea aims to foster and promote the growth of Telangana's IT industry which has been growing consistently at 15 per cent or more year on year. Hyderabad with its growing infrastructure has become one of the most attractive IT destinations in the world, he added.