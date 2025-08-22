Hyundai Motor India Limited Introduces PRO Pack in EXTER Muscular Styling I New Colour I Added Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the introduction of PRO* Pack in its popular sporty entry SUV Hyundai EXTER. Building on the popularity of the EXTER, the PRO Pack amplifies the rugged style quotient, with muscular exterior styling enhancements, making it the perfect choice for customers seeking a smart, powerful and progressive SUV.

Announcing the PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At HMIL, we are continuously evolving our product offerings to resonate with the aspirations of today's young and progressive customers. The introduction of PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER is a step further in this direction, combining bold styling, advanced technology and strong safety to create a truly distinctive value proposition. With its refreshed appeal, the PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER strengthens our commitment to redefining customer delight and making every drive a PRO experience."

The PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER features Assertive Wheel Arch Cladding and Robust Side Sill Garnish, giving it a more muscular stance and commanding road presence. These additions further enhance EXTER's road presence. While the pronounced wheel arch cladding adds an energetic edge, the rugged and sporty side sill garnish creates a unique profile that will turn heads wherever it goes. Further augmenting the visual appeal, the PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER comes in an all-new Titan Grey Matte colour - a premium finish that ensures it stands out on every road.

In addition to above styling and colour updates, Dashcam has been introduced to more variants, bringing advanced safety measures to a broader set of customers.

With these updates, Hyundai EXTER continues to combine bold styling with smart features, making it a perfect choice for the new-age SUV buyer.

The PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER will be available at a starting price of INR 7 98 390 (Ex-showroom).