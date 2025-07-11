IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar Legacy, Powering Youthful Enterprise

Bengaluru: The International Business Conference of Nagarathars (IBCN), the biennial global gathering of the Chettiar business community, returns this year with a renewed focus on youth, innovation, and inclusive leadership.

Scheduled over three days from July 11–13 at the Manyata Hilton, Bengaluru, the 6th edition of IBCN is expected to host over 600 delegates.

Organised by the Nagarathar International Foundation, the 2025 edition is themed ‘Enhancing Nagarathar Businesses Through Technology’ and aims to honour the storied legacy of the Chettiars, known for their entrepreneurial acumen and philanthropy, while igniting the spirit of innovation in a new generation of community leaders.

The inaugural session on July 12 will be led by three cabinet ministers: Shri S. Regupathy, Tamil Nadu Minister of Law, Courts, Prisons and Mines; Shri K. R. Periyakaruppan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operatives and Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

A highlight of the conference will be the address by Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, who will speak on “Capital Sphere” on July 12 afternoon.

The conference features a dynamic range of sessions, including keynotes by Mr. D. Shivakumar, former CEO of PepsiCo and Nokia India, on “Global & Indian Business Horizons” at noon on July 12 and Harish Bhat, former Brand Custodian of Tata Sons on “Building a Nation, Shaping a Brand: The Tata Sons Journey” at 2 pm on July 13.

The conference will conclude with a valedictory address on Sunday, July 13 by Shri Priyank M. Kharge, Karnataka Minister for IT & Rural Development and a keynote by Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder of Urban Ladder.

Day one evening, July 11, will feature a special address by Film Director and Actor KS Ravikumar and - Music mosaic with Chinmayi.

“This conference is a bridge between our rich mercantile past and a future powered by knowledge, creativity, and youthful aspiration,” said M. Ramanathan, Organising Secretary, IBCN 2025.

“IBCN is a unique platform where seasoned industrialists and ambitious youth come together to chart a new growth narrative for the community,” added Dr Ravi Veerappan, Chairman IBCN 2025.

A session on GenNext Business Leaders will feature Shri Karti Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, alongside Hari Thiagarajan (MD, Thiagarajar Mills) and Swathy Rohit (Founder & CEO, Health Basix) to be moderated by Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies.

One of the signature features is the Youth Enterprise Track, with dedicated innovation labs, mentoring circles, and pitch sessions for Chettiar start-ups. The conference will also host multiple stream sessions in areas such as Seven streams include Edutech, IT and Electronics, Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Nagarathar Enterprises, Pharma and Healthcare, Finance and Fintech, and Real Estate and Construction with over 75 speakers including accomplished Nagarathars.