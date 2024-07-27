Live
- EAM launches special stamp in Laos representing treasures of Ramayana & Buddhism
- Paris Olympics: Sarabjot, Arjun fail to qualify for men's 10m Air Pistol final
- Heavy Rains Expected in AP, Telangana for next three days
- Officials Must Be Alert During CM’s Visit - Collector Badavath Santosh
- ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore
- Pallav Singh: More than just an obscene poet of 'Mirzapur 3'
- Aditya Birla Group’s foray into jewellery biz rides on rising incomes, bumper wedding market: Experts
- 'Apology not enough', Kerala HC orders 28 lawyers to offer free legal services for 6 months
- 11 pc of medical students register for 2025 state licensing exam in South Korea
- PIB counters Mamata’s claims of ‘microphone switched off’ at NITI Aayog meet, FM Sitharaman reacts
Just In
ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore
Highlights
ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 14.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 11,059 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,648.2 crore in the same period last year.
Mumbai: ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 14.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 11,059 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,648.2 crore in the same period last year.
The bank's net interest income went up by 7.3 per cent to Rs 19,552.9 crore during the first quarter from Rs 18,227 crore in the year-ago period.
The gross non-performing asset of the lender came in at 2.15 per cent. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.43 per cent compared to 0.42 per cent last year.
ICICI Bank also disclosed that its provisions for Q1 have increased by 3.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,332.2 crore.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS