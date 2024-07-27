  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore

ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore
x
Highlights

ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 14.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 11,059 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,648.2 crore in the same period last year.

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 14.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 11,059 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,648.2 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's net interest income went up by 7.3 per cent to Rs 19,552.9 crore during the first quarter from Rs 18,227 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing asset of the lender came in at 2.15 per cent. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.43 per cent compared to 0.42 per cent last year.

ICICI Bank also disclosed that its provisions for Q1 have increased by 3.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,332.2 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X