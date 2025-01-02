IDFC FIRST Bank launches IDFC FIRST Academy on eve of New Year 2025

IDFC FIRST Bank is proud to announce the launch of IDFC FIRST Academy, a comprehensive financial literacy initiative available through digital platforms. This Academy reflects the Bank’s mission to enhance financial literacy, enabling individuals to better manage their financial matters.

Participants can easily access the courses of IDFC FIRST Academy at https://www.idfcfirstacademy.com on the browser of the desktop or the mobile. For IDFC FIRST Bank customers, it is also available on the mobile Banking App.

IDFC FIRST Academy has simplified complex financial subjects in easy-to-understand bite-size modules with easy, expert-designed content for quick and effective learning. It has blogs, videos, and interactive quizzes for diverse learning styles. It also includes Real-world scenario-based activities to enhance practical understanding. Finally, it has Certification programs to recognize learning of the participant.

The program has three levels: Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced. With 35 courses covering 255 topics, IDFC FIRST Academy is meticulously designed to provide a deep understanding of financial topics. Each topic takes just 3-5 minutes to complete, with the full program totalling 36 hours of learning:

Levels Courses Duration (Hrs) Topics Video Blogs Foundation 11 6.5 38 16 22 Intermediate 12 11.5 78 24 54 Advanced 12 18.5 139 2 137

The learning program is designed to progressively increase the depth of understanding of financial topics. Thus, users can join any level of the program based on their level of current financial literacy and grow their knowledge on financial matters.

For example, the Savings course covers topics across all levels, such as:

Foundation: “What is a Savings Account?” and “What is Interest?”

Intermediate: “The Power of Compounding” and “Types of Savings Accounts.”

Advanced: “Goal-Based Savings,” “KYC,” and “How to Manage Emergency Funds.”

Mr. V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, "IDFC FIRST Academy is a key initiative from IDFC FIRST Bank. We notice in our day to day lives, whether savings or investments, most people don’t quite know where to begin. For example, they may have heard of Mutual Funds, but don’t know whether to invest in Debt, or Equity, or Hybrid, or Tax savings Mutual Funds, what these terms mean, and how to begin. This program will make complex concepts easy to understand.”

Interactive Quizzes & Certificates: After the completion of each course, users will be prompted to take an interactive quiz to test their understanding of the topic. Basis the test results, they will be awarded certificates.

Join IDFC FIRST Academy Today: Start your journey toward financial learning with IDFC FIRST Academy. Visit www.idfcfirstacademy.com . IDFC FIRST Bank customers can also access the courses through the IDFC FIRST Mobile Banking App.







