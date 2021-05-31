IFFCO introduces world’s first Nano Urea for farmers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Monday, May 31, 2021, introduced the world's first Nano Urea for the farmers. It is easy on the pocket of farmer and will be effective in increasing farmers' income.

A 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea Liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. IFFCO has priced Nano Urea at Rs 240 per 500 ml bottle for the farmers, which is 10 per cent cheaper than the cost of a bag of conventional Urea.

Nano Urea Liquid increases the production with improved nutritional quality and also gives a huge positive impact on the quality of underground water, very significant reduction in global warming with an impact on climate change and sustainable development.

Its production will commence by next month and the commercial rollout will start soon thereafter. The Cooperative has planned a massive countrywide campaign exercise to demonstrate and train the farmers about its usage and application.

It will be primarily available to farmers through its cooperative sales and marketing channel apart from its sale on IFFCO's e-commerce platform. The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research of IFFCO's Scientists and Engineers.