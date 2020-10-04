IGL announces reduction in CNG & PNG prices

Indraprastha Gas Limited, (IGL), has announced a major cut in the selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas, CNG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). IGL in a statement on Saturday informed that the new rates will be effective from 6 am on October 4, 2020.

With this, the price of CNG in Delhi will be reduced by one rupee 53 paise per kilogram and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad by one rupee 70 paise per kilogram. From tomorrow onwards, CNG in the national capital will be available at Rs 42.70 per kilogram and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it will be sold at 48 rupees 38 paise per kilogram.

IGL also informed that the price of PNG in Delhi has also been reduced from Rs 28.55 to Rs 27.50 per standard cubic metre. In this way, the price of PNG will be reduced by Rs 1.05 per standard cubic metre.

Besides, IGL has also said, in order to promote cashless transactions and push CNG refuelling during off-peak hours, a special cashback scheme of Re 0.50 per kg is also offered for CNG fueling done only at IGL CNG Stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am.