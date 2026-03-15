Ignore erroneous emails: I-T dept

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department urged taxpayers to ignore certain emails containing incorrect details about "significant transactions" that were sent as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27. In a post on X social media platform, the tax department said it has received reports from taxpayers about inaccurate information included in the communications and acknowledged the error.

"It has been reported that certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding ‘significant transactions’ undertaken by them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26)," the department said. The department thanked taxpayers for bringing the issue to its attention and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Officials said the matter is being addressed in coordination with the service provider responsible for the communication system.

"We are actively working to resolve this matter in coordination with our service provider. In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27," the post said.