IIT Bombay Launches e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-mobility with Great Learning as its Edtech Partner

IIT Bombay is pleased to announce the launch of the e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-mobility. This 18-month, industry-focused curriculum is slated to start in March 2025. Designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty with Great Learning as the EdTech partner, the curriculum will culminate with a graduation ceremony on campus, conferring alumni status.

At the launch ceremony, Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, stated, "The e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-mobility by the C1973 EV Power Train Lab marks a key milestone in IIT Bombay's commitment to advanced education. Our industry collaborations help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, accelerating our mission to advance experiential learning in innovation-driven fields."

Tailored for early and mid-career professionals, Scientists and R&D Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Academicians and Recent Graduates, the curriculum covers key topics in electric vehicle design, battery technology, electrical drives, power electronics, and more, with a focus on both conceptual and practical learning through live, interactive sessions.

Speaking about the launch, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, shared, "The electric vehicle industry in India and globally is advancing at a remarkable pace, fueled by government policies and growing environmental awareness. This is creating a strong demand for skilled professionals across technical and operational domains. For individuals looking to build a career in this industry, this curriculum is an incredible opportunity."

Participants will have sample projects like Vehicle sub-system modelling, Embedded controller for electric motors, Simulation of power electronic systems, Battery modelling techniques and degradation phenomenon, Modelling and control of EV chargers, Impact assessment of EVs on grid infrastructure supported by IIT Bombay's academic resources for seamless learning.

Eligibility requires Candidates must hold a B.E. / B.Tech degree or a 4-year B.Sc / BS degree in a relevant domain of engineering or technology. Candidates with post graduate (M.Tech / M.Sc / MS) or doctorate degrees in a relevant domain of engineering and technology can also apply.

This innovative curriculum represents IIT Bombay's commitment to Electric Vehicle education in India, preparing professionals to meet the challenges of an increasingly technology-driven world.