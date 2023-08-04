IIT-K’s AC air purifier device eliminates 50 per cent of PM2.5 microns in 30 min

Kanpur: A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed the world’s first AC air purifier device that can eliminate 50 per cent of PM2.5 microns in just 30 minutes.

The device named AC Air Purifier Module (APM) was first launched earlier in March and was recently tested at IIT Kanpur’s National Aerosol Facility.

“Within just two hours of usage in a typical Indian home bedroom (50 cubic metre), it achieved an impressive up to 80 per cent removal of PM2.5 particles, while 50 per cent PM2.5 of the pollution was eliminated in just 30 minutes,” the researchers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The study also reveals a significant reduction of harmful submicron air pollutants and PM 2.5 by an impressive 90 per cent including dust, smoke, and allergens that bypass the body’s natural defences and lead to asthma and allergies.

The innovation was conceptualised and developed by AiRTH, a startup incubated at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur. The existing mesh filters in ACs have zero efficiency against air pollution (PM 2.5), hence it keeps on circulating the polluted air in the room.

Moreover, air filters in ACs are used to reduce the amount of dust that reaches the wet coils. Dust can serve as food to grow moulds on the wet coils and ducts. But the new APM device combines pre-filters and coated HEPA filters to significantly reduce submicron aerosols. The device requires no electrical supply and can be placed atop the indoor unit of split air conditioners.

The module securely holds the filters in a metal frame, ensuring directed airflow through the APM for efficient filtration.

“Contrary to popular belief, air conditioners do not intake air from the outside; instead, they recirculate the same air. Unfortunately, the current filters fall short of effectively reducing air pollution, leaving us vulnerable to respiratory issues,” said Ravi Kaushik, CEO, AiRTH, in the statement.

“However, after an extensive 1.5-year journey, we have successfully developed the world’s first AC Air Purifier -- a truly cost-effective and robust solution. With this innovation, we are confident that we can positively impact the lives of millions who bear the burdens of air pollution and climate change,” he added.

Just one unit can effectively prevent approximately 4 tablespoons of dust from entering lungs over a six-month period, the statement said.

Priced at Rs 3000, the innovative device comes at 1/10th cost of traditional air purifiers. The product is now available for purchase through AiRTH’s website and other e-commerce sites.