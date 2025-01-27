IIT Madras to host Asia’s first global Hyperloop competition

Chennai : In a bid to help revolutionise transportation across the world, including in India, IIT Madras on Monday said it will host Asia’s first Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025 from February 21-25.

The competition will take place at IIT Madras’ state-of-the-art Hyperloop test facility – a 450-metre test track at Thaiyur on the southern suburb of Chennai.

The facility has been developed in collaboration with Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T, and Hindalco, it said in a statement.

The competition is being organised by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia, with support from the Ministry of Railways.

“The GHC is a testament to what students can achieve when given the right opportunities and platforms,” said professor Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras.

Hyperloop is often referred to as the "fifth mode of transportation." It is a high-speed train that travels inside a near-vacuum tube, allowing capsules to reach speeds exceeding 1,000 kms per hour due to significantly reduced air resistance.

The concept was first introduced by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in 2013 through his whitepaper titled 'Hyperloop Alpha'.

The competition will feature around 400 participants competing in three major categories. The 'Pod Demonstration' will allow teams to test their Hyperloop pod prototypes on the advanced track.

The 'Hyperloop InnoQuest' will challenge participants to solve real-world issues in Hyperloop implementation. The DesignX category will provide a platform for creative minds to present cutting-edge concepts and ideas for the future of Hyperloop technology.

Delegates from the US, Europe, Turkey, and other parts of the world are expected to attend, fostering global collaboration in developing sustainable and ultra-fast transit systems.

“The 'Global Hyperloop Competition' exemplifies our mission to foster multidisciplinary collaboration and innovation in India,” said Pranav Singhal, Student Head (Hyperloop), IIT Madras.