Jakir's death irrepairable loss to TDP, says Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has termed the demise of Minority leader Mohammod Jaffer Sharif (Jakir) as irrecoverable loss to the TDP.

Along with party leaders, he visited the house of Mohammod Jaffer, who recently died in a road accident, at Khuddus Nagar in the city and condoled his family members on Monday.

Minister Anam lauded that Jakir played a crucial role in bringing the party to power in 2024 elections.

Recalling that Jaffer started his political journey as a party activist in TDP and grown as Minority leader with dedication for the development of the party in Nellore city.

It is unfortunate to lose such a dedicated Minority leader, he added. The Minister assured that the government will extend all help to Jakir's family.