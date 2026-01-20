Divider removed for commuter convenience: MLA Arani

Tirupati: Following the orders of city MLA Arani Srinivasulu, traffic police removed the divider at Korlagunta junction here on Monday for commuter convenience.

Locals complained to MLA Arani Srinivasulu that they are experiencing daily challenges and safety hazards while travelling due to the divider. They also raised the issue and submitted a petition during the recently held Janavani programme.

Responding to the problem, the MLA, along with Traffic DSP Ramakrishnachari, visited the spot on Monday. Residents explained that they have to take a U-turn at Leelamahal Circle because of the divider, which is time consuming for students and employees.

After listening to them, the MLA ordered the officials to remove the divider, to which traffic police acted immediately. The MLA also directed the officials to install speed breakers and set up a traffic signal too.

Residents from Korlagunta and Maruti Nagar thanked the MLA for his immediate response. BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas, Gangamma Temple Committee Chairman Mahesh Yadav, corporator Dudi Kumari and others were present.