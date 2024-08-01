IMFA’s Chromite Mines Wins Safety Awards 2024

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, the country’s leading producer of value added ferro chrome, received multiple awards at the All-India Mines Safety Awards 2024 held under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). The awards recognise IMFA's commitment to safety at its Sukinda Mines and Mahagiri Mines which bagged the 2nd and 3rd position respectively in the category of small mines.



The recipients were felicitated by Shri Prabhat Kumar, Director General of DGMS, in the presence of Chief Guest Shri P M Prasad, CMD of Coal India Limited, and other dignitaries.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Sandeep Narade, VP and Head - Mining Business Unit, IMFA, said: "We accord the highest priority to safety in all our operations, and are honoured to receive the awards which recognise our efforts to promote well-being of employees.”

Mr. Sandeep Narade further added, “IMFA provides comprehensive safety training to all employees, and conducts regular safety audits and inspections to mitigate potential hazards. We also invest in modern equipment and technology to enhance safety and maintain a safe working environment.”

IMFA's Sukinda Mines started operations in 1999 and accounts for 50% of the company’s output, while the Mahagiri Mines contributes the balance. Notably, the Mahagiri Mines is the only operational underground mines in the Sukinda Valley.

The awards underscore the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety in its mining operations. IMFA remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the industry and contributing to the overall growth and development of the mining sector in India.







