In first four days of Oct, FPIs sold stocks for Rs 9,412 crore
New Delhi : The dominant factor impacting capital flows to markets in recent weeks has been the steadily rising US bond yields, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Early days of October witnessed a rout in the US bond market which briefly took the 30-year bond yield to 5 per cent briefly. The benchmark 10-year yield is consistently over 4.7 per cent forcing the FPIs to sell in emerging markets, he said.
India continues to be on top of emerging economies in attracting FPI this year but September witnessed selling and October has begun with the same trend. In the first four days of October, FPIs have sold stocks for Rs 9,412 crore in the cash market, he added. FPIs have been selling in financials, power, IT and oil and gas.
Even while selling continuously FPIs have been buyers in capital goods, autos and auto components. In the context of elevated dollar and US bond yields FPIs are unlikely to turn buyers in the market soon, he said. Q2 results from financials, which are expected to be good, might restrain FPIs from selling in this segment, he said.