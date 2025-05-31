Live
Indel Money clocks 69% year-on-year growth in disbursements in FY25
- Gold loan NBFC’s AUM grows 52% to reach Rs 2,400 crore in the past fiscal year
- Aims to achieve Rs 10,000-crore disbursements in FY26
Indel Money, one of the leading gold-loan NBFCs in the country, announced a 52% year-on-year growth in its Assets under Management (AUM), taking the total assets to Rs 2,400 crore. The company has also reported a profit of Rs 61 crore for the year, registering a 10 % growth year on year.
Indel Money’s reported NPA stands at 1.35% of the own assets, which highlights a significant improvement in asset quality against last year’s 3.17%.
Gold loans are the mainstay of the company, constituting 94% of the total AUM. The company reported a 69% year-on-year growth in its disbursements in the past financial year (FY25).
Indel Money is aiming to achieve Rs 10,000-crore disbursements and Rs.4,000 crore in AUM during the current financial year (FY26). The company opened 89 branches in the fiscal year, taking the total numbers to 365. It has presence in 12 States and 3 Union territories as of March 31, 2025.
Commenting on the development, Indel Money Executive Director and CEO Umesh Mohanan said: “Despite having a challenging environment, the company has posted a remarkable full-year result, which is reflected in its 69% growth in disbursements and 52% growth in AUM. We are very optimistic about the current fiscal year as well, since the interest rates are likely to come down in the coming quarters and economic growth is expected to pick up. The overall credit situation will also improve. As a result, domestic consumption will gather steam in the days to come. Naturally, gold loan demand will also rise, especially in the backdrop of record gold prices.”