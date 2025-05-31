Indel Money clocks 69% year-on-year growth in disbursements in FY25

Indel Money, one of the leading gold-loan NBFCs in the country, announced a 52% year-on-year growth in its Assets under Management (AUM), taking the total assets to Rs 2,400 crore. The company has also reported a profit of Rs 61 crore for the year, registering a 10 % growth year on year.

Indel Money’s reported NPA stands at 1.35% of the own assets, which highlights a significant improvement in asset quality against last year’s 3.17%.

Gold loans are the mainstay of the company, constituting 94% of the total AUM. The company reported a 69% year-on-year growth in its disbursements in the past financial year (FY25).

Indel Money is aiming to achieve Rs 10,000-crore disbursements and Rs.4,000 crore in AUM during the current financial year (FY26). The company opened 89 branches in the fiscal year, taking the total numbers to 365. It has presence in 12 States and 3 Union territories as of March 31, 2025.