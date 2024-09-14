  • Menu
India among top-5 global bioeconomies

India among top-5 global bioeconomies
The report, prepared by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE), outlines transformative advances across biotechnology, agricultural innovation, healthcare, and biomanufacturing, driving the sector’s expansion. It was released during a session at the Global Bio-India Summit 2024.

The report said that India’s bioeconomy has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of $151 billion by the end of 2023. “This surge highlights the bioeconomy’s critical role in national development, contributing 4.25 per cent to the country’s GDP and positioning India among the top five global bioeconomies,” it said.

