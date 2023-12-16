India challenges WTO Panel ruling

New Delhi: India has appealed against a ruling of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) trade dispute settlement panel, in a case filed by the European Union (EU) against New Delhi’s import duties on certain information and technology products.

The Panel in April had ruled that import duties imposed by India on certain information and technology (ICT) products violate global trading norms.

“India notified its decision to appeal the Panel report in the case brought by the European Union (EU) in India Tariff Treatment on Certain Goods. The appeal was circulated to WTO members on December 14,” WTO said in a statement.