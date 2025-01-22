India clocks record deal activity

New Delhi: India’s deal-making landscape witnessed a landmark year in 2024, with a record 2,186 deals valued at $116 billion, marking a 33 per cent increase in volumes and 76 per cent surge in values (year-over-year), a report showed on Tuesday.

Driven by India’s status as the fastest-growing G20 economy, with a seven per cent growth rate driven by robust domestic demand, the country’s deal-making activity reached new heights, defying global economic uncertainty, and demonstrating the resilience of its economy, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat ‘Annual Dealtracker 2024’.