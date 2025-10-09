India emerges as global hub for telecom innovation: Minister

New Delhi: India has transitioned from merely assembling products to one recognised for design, development and innovation, the government said on Thursday.

Minister of State for Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, while inaugurating ‘Bharat Telecom 2025’ alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here, said that India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for telecom innovation, design and manufacturing — moving beyond just assembling devices to becoming a hub for design, development and innovation.

The Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) organised the 23rd edition of Bharat Telecom 2025, a global buyer-seller meet.

More than 70 delegates from over 30 countries attended the event, where over 60 Indian telecom companies showcased their state-of-the-art products and capabilities at the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Pavilion’ set up by TEPC.

The event served as a dynamic platform for potential buyers and stakeholders from across the globe to explore India’s growing telecom ecosystem.

The minister emphasised India’s growing role as a trusted global partner in technology and telecom, stating, “India is moving from merely assembling products to one recognised for design, development and innovation. Our focus is to create opportunities for all service providers and exporters by ensuring access to new markets and strengthening the ecosystem of innovation and manufacturing.”

The minister highlighted the government’s strong commitment to fostering collaboration among international investors, technology providers and Indian enterprises.

He noted that initiatives such as the National Digital Communications Policy and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme are driving large-scale investments in telecom and networking products, thereby boosting local manufacturing and exports.

“Bharat Telecom provides an opportunity for global and Indian companies to come together, exchange ideas and form partnerships that generate value for all sides. We encourage collaborations in manufacturing, system integration, software development and service delivery that can advance both innovation and market access,” said the minister.

Ashok Kumar Jain, Deputy Director General, Department of Telecommunications, said, “India’s telecom sector is witnessing a significant transformation — evolving from a nation primarily known for device assembly to a hub for design, development and technology exports.

This shift reflects the country’s deep commitment to building a robust ecosystem that supports innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth, he added.

Sanjeev Kumar, Vice Chairman, TEPC, highlighted that policy initiatives such as the National Digital Communications Policy and the PLI scheme continue to strengthen domestic manufacturing, enhance export potential and promote ease of doing business.

“These measures aim to create an environment where both domestic and international players can thrive and contribute to a connected global economy,” he said.



