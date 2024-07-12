  • Menu
India generated 12.5-cr jobs in 2014-23: SBI

India generated 12.5-cr jobs in 2014-23: SBI
New Delhi: As many as 12.5 crore jobs have been created in the Indian economy during the financial years 2014-23, which represents an over four-fold jump from the 2.9 crore jobs created during 2004-14, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) study.

“Even if we exclude Agriculture, the total number of jobs created in manufacturing and services is at 8.9 crore during FY14-FY23 and 6.6 crore during FY04-FY14,” according to the report prepared by SBI’s Economic Research Department based on RBI data.

The total employment reported by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered with the MSME Ministry has crossed the 20 crore mark, data from the Udyam registration portal shows.

