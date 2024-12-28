India Inc owes Dr Singh a debt of gratitude: Industry

New Delhi: Industry bodies described former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation who ushered in path-breaking reforms across all areas of the economy.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said: “CII deeply mourns the passing of Manmohan Singh. An erudite, experienced leader and analytical thinker, he conceptualized India’s economic resurgence with path-breaking reforms across all areas of the economy.” With his visionary leadership, he set India on a new journey of growth, all-round development and global engagement, Banerjee added.

Singh died here Thursday night. He was 92. Remembering Singh as a brilliant economist and statesman, industry body FICCI said he played a pivotal role in shaping the country's economic destiny. “Under his leadership as Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister, India witnessed unprecedented economic growth and emerged as a global economic powerhouse,” it said.

Engineering exporters' body EEPC India's Chairman Pankaj Chadha described Singh as a man of exceptional caliber who unleashed economic reforms that catapulted India into a different league. “Singh's relentless efforts put the Indian economy on a strong footing. His series of policy measures took India out of the fiscal crisis and ushered in a phase of high growth and prosperity. The economic boom that followed the reforms significantly improved the purchasing power of the common man and saw the emergence of a growing middle class,” he stated.

Meanwhile, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said Dr Singh was a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact.

“An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader, who let actions speak louder than words. RIP,” Goenka posted on X social media platform.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra wrote: “Farewell Dr Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti.”

Reliance Group head Anil Ambani said the former prime minister's life was a testament to humility, wisdom and service to India. “As the Guru Granth Sahib says, 'Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, TereBhaneSarbat Da Bhala' - 'With the Divine Name comes eternal optimism; by You will, may there be well-being for all'. His vision and integrity will inspire generations,” he said in a statement. “A guiding light has left us.”

In a post on X, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal described Singh as “a statesman of humility” and wisdom-India owes him a debt of gratitude. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and the visionary leader behind India's economic liberalisation,” Jindal wrote.